WILKES-BARRE, Pa. — An investigation is underway after shots were fired Tuesday night in Luzerne County.

Wilkes-Barre police were called to Almond Lane around 9 p.m.

Cops say two men were in some sort of dispute when the shots were fired.

When police arrived, the two men from New Jersey took off but were soon captured and taken into custody.

Anyone with information is asked to call Wilkes-Barre police.