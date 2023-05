One person is in custody after shots were fired along Coal Street in Wilkes-Barre Tuesday afternoon.

According to Wilkes-Barre City Police, shots were fired at the Emunah Manor apartment complex along Coal Street in Wilkes-Barre Tuesday afternoon.

No one was hurt.

One person was taken into custody.

There is no word on what led to the gunfire, but officials say it is an isolated incident.