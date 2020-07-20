Shots fired in Ross Township

Neighbors walked outside of their homes to bullets whizzing by their heads.

ROSS TOWNSHIP, Pa. — Neighbors in Ross Township said they heard gunshots coming from the woods behind their home; when they went outside to investigate bullets flew by their heads.

They called others who live nearby to warn them.

It happened around 7 p.m. in a wooded area near Pall Road.

One neighbor said their mother was shot while she was inside her home.

The neighbors said state police believe the bullets were from people shooting at targets unsafely.