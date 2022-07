The shooting happened around 7 p.m. along North Locust Street.

HAZLETON, Pa. — Police in Luzerne County say shots were fired in Hazleton Monday night.

Officials say the shooting happened along North Locust Street around 7 p.m.

Bullet holes were visible on cars as well as flat tires.

No one was hurt, and police say there is no threat to the public.

No one is in custody after the shooting but it is still under investigation in Luzerne County.