Police investigate shots fired incident in Hazleton

HAZLETON, Pa. — According to a neighbor, he heard the shots ring out around 3 p.m. Sunday afternoon along Perry Court in Hazleton.

He says when he looked outside he saw a group of people fighting on the ground.

"I was upstairs painting in the house, I hear somebody talk too loud, and when I go to the window, they're fighting. And then I hear 3 shots and I go away," said Victor Bonilla, Hazleton.

Neighbors say police showed up shortly afterward and made arrests.