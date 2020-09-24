Shot kitten doing well, rescuer discusses bigger problem with strays

Animal rescues say stray cats and their kittens are a never ending problem.

LUZERNE COUNTY, Pa. — On Monday, we introduced you to this little guy, Bean, a 2-pound stray kitten, who is no stranger to trauma after being shot in the area of Eno Street in Plymouth.

Dawn Mendygral with Happy Hearts and Tails Rescue is the one who trapped Bean, but it wasn't easy.

"First of all he was playing 'catch me if you can.' He wouldn't go in the traps. He would go in a little bit and back out and he kept doing this," she explained. "I got his sibling, I got another black cat, I got Momma cat, I got lucky, and I got a opossum, I could not get Bean. For two days I'm running back and forth to Plymouth like every couple hours, resetting the trap, Momma's in the trap again, I'm like 'Oh my gosh Bean, c'mon!'"

Eventually Dawn caught him and brought him to Dr. Kathio in Pittston for emergency surgery.

Now Bean is healing and doing much better.

"His future looks good, we're getting a lot of positive responses and people wanted to adopt him so I have encouraged them to fill out the application," added Dawn.

But Dawn says unfortunately Bean's story is a dime a dozen.

"The bigger issue is stray cats everywhere. Abandonment. People getting cats, moving out, leaving them behind, they're not fixed then they're out in the neighborhoods giving birth to kittens and it keeps perpetuating the cycle," said Dawn.

Dawn tells Newswatch 16 the cost to spay or neuter a cat at a local clinic is around $35. A small price to pay compared to the alternative.

"They're just going to keep breeding so if you don't fix the first cat, you're going to end up feeding 20 cats. That's the problem. Then the neighbors get upset because one cat turned into 20 and they're in everybody's yard and the neighbors are upset and it just turns into a nightmare," said Dawn.

Dr. Kathio is still asking the public to help him find the person who shot Bean in Plymouth. Information leading to an arrest will result in a $1,000 dollar reward.