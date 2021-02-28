Shopping small at the mall

Folks turn out to shop local at the Wyoming Valley Mall.

LUZERNE COUNTY, Pa. — Small businesses set up shop in an empty part of the Wyoming Valley Mall Sunday for a "Support the Makers" Market.

Organizers used the mall because it allowed for vendors and shoppers to safely social distance.

Visitors we talked to say it was nice to have the opportunity to support local crafters.

"I definitely love the jewelry stands, I already bought a bracelet and already put it on! I love it, I have my favorite stands. The people are so nice. I even tell all of my friends they need to come down. If it's two days, I'll come both days, I'm here all day!" said Taryn Fasciana of West Pittston.

Vendors filled the former Sears store for the market.