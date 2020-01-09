Shoppers flock to grocery store after water main break causes thousands to lose water

Weis Markets in Nanticoke had to order hundreds of extra gallons of water and water bottles to keep up with demand

NANTICOKE, Pa. — Thousands of people in Luzerne County were without water on Monday after a water main break early in the morning in the Nanticoke area.

With no water at home, many went looking for water at the grocery store.

Weis Markets ordered hundreds of extra gallons of water and water bottles to keep up with demand.

It was a sight of relief for many Weis customers in Nanticoke as gallons of water were being restocked on the shelves.

A water main break left people from Nanticoke, Newport Township, and Hanover Township without water.

"It's been very hectic especially trying to find water for a newborn for formula and I came here and thank God they have water," Breana Pennington said.

According to PA American Water, the water main break is in a remote area more than 20 feet deep underneath a fill dumpsite.

Many customers at Weis Markets left with as much water as they could carry.

"Every customer who has come in here has at least bought a couple gallons, a couple 24 packs of water bottles, everybody is hearing different stories about how long this is going to take so they're buying as much as they can," store manager Jeff Shedlock said.

PA American Water has supplied seven water tankers throughout the city; several of them are in the Weis parking lot.

Christy Kostro was there filling up.

"We have gallons of water, three gallons of water, a bucket, anything we could find to get some water," Kostro said.

This water main break also caused the first day of school in Nanticoke to be canceled.

"We woke up the kids and we took them to the school. Nobody is at the school. Go back, and that's when we found out about the water break and it's just been uphill all day," Kostro said.

Weis Markets did get another order of water on Monday night so it should be fully stocked again Tuesday morning.

PA American Water has not yet said when it expects the water to be restored.