Shop local, shop small at virtual vendor fair

It's called the NEPA Virtual Vendor Fair for the Holidays and can be found on Facebook.

LUZERNE COUNTY, Pa. — The nationwide movement to shop local and shop small is now being supported in northeastern Pennsylvania.

Joey Walko of Mountaintop organized the page. With many small businesses closing their doors because of the pandemic, Walko wanted to help open a digital door for them. For small business owners, it's a place to share their holiday gifts.

"The number one reason is to help them out. I mean, it's good that it's by the holiday because I figured maybe more people would want to purchase things. But definitely, number one is to help out the little small businesses that really could use it right now," said Walko.

Every day a new small business is featured on the page, sharing its holiday and gift items up for sale.

Simply Sensation Sweets, a home bakery based in Drums, was one of the fair vendors. Owner Sandi Amandola says the virtual fair is a win for both the business owners and shoppers.

"I love the way this is set up to where every single day there's a showcase of a specific business, and there's such a variety. It's really, really fantastic exposure, and it also allows people to shop from home, so the customers aren't getting out either," said Amandola.

While this year's holiday season will be different than in years past, Walko only hopes that people will shop local.