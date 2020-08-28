Shooting investigation in Plymouth

PLYMOUTH, Pa. — Police say a shooting victim in Luzerne County drove himself to a home after he was shot to wait for an ambulance.
Officers were called to a home on Jeanette Street in Plymouth just after noon on Thursday for a report of a shooting victim. Police say Michael Paris was shot on Ferry Street, then drove himself to the home and waited for an ambulance.
Paris' injuries are not life-threatening and was released from the hospital.
Investigators have not said what led to the shooting. They are looking at security cameras from nearby homes in an effort to learn more about the shooting.