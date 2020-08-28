Shooting investigation in Plymouth

Officers were called to a home on Jeanette Street in Plymouth just after noon on Thursday for a report of a shooting victim.

Officers were called to a home on Jeanette Street in Plymouth just after noon on Thursday for a report of a shooting victim. Police say Michael Paris was shot on Ferry Street, then drove himself to the home and waited for an ambulance.

Paris' injuries are not life-threatening and was released from the hospital.