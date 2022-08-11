Two people injured in Luzerne County shooting

There's currently no word on either of the victims' conditions.

EDWARDSVILLE, Pa. — Police say two people were shot around 6 p.m. Thursday in Edwardsville.

The scene was along Roosevelt Street in the borough.

Officers were investigating outside a home.

Then a few minutes later a vehicle that was allegedly at the scene of the shooting was located across the river on South Grant Street in Wilkes-Barre.

From there police towed it away.

Police say one person was taken to the hospital from the scene in Edwardsville.

The other victim drove to a home in Wilkes-Barre.

His parents then took him to the hospital.

There's no word on either of the victims' conditions.

Our Marshall Keely is at the scene of tonight's shooting, he'll have more in a live report on Newswatch 16 at 11.