x
Skip Navigation

WNEP.com | News, Weather &amp; Sports from WNEP-TV &#8212; Proud to Serve Northeastern and Central Pennsylvania

luzerne-county

Shooting investigation underway in Wilkes-Barre

Police are investigating reports of a shooting at the intersection of Hutson and Metcalf Streets.
Credit: wnep

WILKES-BARRE, Pa. — Police are investigating after a shooting Friday night in Wilkes-Barre.

Evidence markers and police tape set the scene at the intersection of Hutson and Metcalf Streets.

Police have not said who was shot or if they have made any arrests after the shooting in Wilkes-Barre.