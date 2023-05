Police say a man was shot inside a barbershop on Wednesday.

WILKES-BARRE, Pa. — Police in Wilkes-Barre are looking for a gunman after a shooting Thursday in the city.

It happened at the New Flow barbershop at Carey Avenue and Academy Street.

People near the scene told Newswatch 16 that a man came into the barber shop looking for a drink and shot a barber.

The victim was taken to the hospital.

Developing story; check back for updates.