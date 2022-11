The shooting happened around 5 p.m. along Zerby and Lawrence Avenues in the borough.

EDWARDSVILLE, Pa. — One person was injured after a shooting in Luzerne County Monday night.

Police were called to the intersection of Zerby and Lawrence Avenues in Edwardsville around 5 p.m.

Officials say a man was shot before going into a home on Zerby Ave.

The man was taken to the hospital, he's expected to be okay.

Police are still looking for the suspect in Luzerne County.