Shiff's to take over a Mains Food & Party Warehouse

The business will reopen as Schiff's Marketplace sometime next month.

FORTY FORT, Pa. — A Food warehouse is now under new ownership.

Schiff's has bought the Maines Food and Party Warehouse storefront in Forty Fort.

The business along Rutter Avenue will be closed for the next two weeks for the transition and for cleaning.

Schiff's is planning on keeping most, if not all, of the 44 current Maines employees.

"This is a very popular location; its popular with our residents and popular with people from surrounding areas," explained Forty Fort Mayor Andy Tuzinski. "I'm very happy that a company like Schiffs is coming to Forty Fort."