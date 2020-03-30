Sheetz shutdown: worker tests positive for COVID-19

Crews are working to sanitize the store in Luzerne County's Back Mountain.

SHAVERTOWN, Pa. — A convenience store and gas station in Luzerne County is now closed after an employee tested positive for coronavirus.

Sheetz says that the employee works at its store on Memorial Highway in Back Mountain's Trucksville/Shavertown location.

That location is being professionally deep cleaned and disinfected, including the gas pumps.

Sheetz says it's working with coworkers who may had close contact with the infected employee by following Department of Health and CDC guidelines