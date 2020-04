The location along Airport Road in Hazleton Township says they made the decision due to the amount of COVID-19 cases in the Hazleton area.

The location along Airport Road in Hazleton Township says they made the decision out of an abundance of caution due to the high concentration of COVID-19 cases in the Hazleton area.