Sharing Easter joy through personal egg hunts

WEST WYOMING, Pa. — Something else that doesn't pause for a pandemic? Easter!

A martial arts instructor was out in Luzerne County for most of the day and evening, sharing some joy of the Easter Season.

Being the Easter bunny may not be their day job, but for Kyle Reed and his girlfriend, that's their main role at a house in West Wyoming.

Reed, who runs NEPA Mixed Martial Arts studio in Edwardsville, spent the day visiting the homes of his students all over Luzerne County, hiding plastic Easter eggs in their yards.

Because of COVID-19, Reed's studio couldn't host its annual Easter Egg Hunt, so he brought the hunt to his members.

“So here we are, driving around, town to town, street to street, backyard to backyard, dropping off eggs,” said Reed.

Reed collected 10,000 plastic eggs and spent $500 on candy to put inside them.

In all, the couple created personal Easter egg hunts at 150 homes in several communities-including Duryea, Kingston, Luzerne, Dallas, Nanticoke, Plymouth to name a few.

The final touch, a note to the family, they've been "egged".

“Kyle and the staff at NEPA MMA could not have gone more far and beyond than anything we could expect through this whole time,” said Walter Stout, whose two children were surprised with one of those hunts.

“Just the smile on their faces, especially with everything going on, they can't go to school, they can't see their friends, they can't do their regular activities,” said Reed. “So just being able to have that little bit of joy in their life, just means a lot to me.”

With the coronavirus, Reed has not been able to hold any classes at his studio in Edwardsville, so like many others, he's operating his business online.

Parents Walter and Jessica Stout say those classes have been extremely beneficial with them all stuck inside.

“Everything that they've done for the kids, between online classes or online private lessons,” said parent Jessica Stout. “And then coming out and surprising all of them like this, it's been great.”





