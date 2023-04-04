Gov. Shapiro discusses importance of trade careers

The governor made a visit to the Wilkes-Barre Career and Technology Center in Plains Township to talk about jobs in the building trades.

PLAINS, Pa. — The cafeteria inside the Wilkes-Barre Career and Technology Center was packed with representatives from labor unions demonstrating the opportunities in trade careers available to students.

"That's why we're here doing; to try to get some younger people into this, into our trade," said Allen Pennypacker from the union of Bricklayers and Allied Craftworkers.

Students tell Newswatch 16 they were thrilled with the number of options on display at this union-based career fair, but they were also excited to have the support of Gov. Josh Shapiro. The governor came to the school in Plains Township and talked to students about why their choice to pursue a trade career is important.

"In Luzerne County alone, there are 41 construction projects for roads and bridges underway right now, and there are 30 more that are in the works; 30 more that you might have a hand in working," said Gov. Shapiro.

The governor's proposed budget includes $200 million a year to support trade school education.

"It was pretty inspirational that he wants to help other schools, the tech schools were getting funding for us and stuff so we could show you we get more new equipment, and it's not like old and broken," said freshman Bryce Hearst of Plains Township.

"It'll give more opportunities for students to learn early on in their life and how much money he's put into our schooling and how many schools that were putting around," added Ethan Howe of Pittston.

"We push our kids every day to help them get the hard skills that they need. Make them successful out there," said Administrative Director Tony Guariglia. "But there's nothing like the governor coming here and showing them that what we're telling them every day actually exists that the governor comes out says, 'Yeah, I believe in you too.'"

Every Pennsylvanian deserves the freedom to chart their own course.



For some, that means going to college.



For others, that means stepping into the workforce. My budget will help ensure that they have the skills and opportunities to succeed. pic.twitter.com/CNMtvYh67h — Governor Josh Shapiro (@GovernorShapiro) April 4, 2023