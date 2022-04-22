Shaping up for the summer

Summer is on the minds of a lot of people these days, especially at the gym.

DALLAS, Pa. — The pandemic brought Nancy Gallick to The Barn Nutrition & Fitness in Dallas Township.

"I had to take my health serious, and I needed to lose weight. So I found out about Mary and started coming, and now I'm 135 pounds lighter."

For Callie Lindbucker, it was a New Year's Resolution.

"I've lost 30 pounds since January."

Brigid Pfieffer began her weight loss journey a few years ago.

"It changes how you feel about yourself, of course. It changes how you think others perceive you. You feel different when you walk into a room."

But it's not just about what gets you started; it's about what keeps you going.

For 83-year-old Joanne Stiff, it's something else.

"The positive atmosphere and the other people here. It's a very supportive group."

For Deb Straley, it's simple.

"Life! My grandkids, I have great-grandkids I need to keep up with. My family and all my friends here at The Barn."

Head trainer Brad Hontz has a tip for people looking to get swimsuit season-ready but can't remember the last time they stepped foot in a gym.

"First, start slowly, and start at your pace. Don't jump in where you left off when you were 17, 18 years old. I've seen it happen. People can be in for a big shock. Don't expect results overnight. Stick with it; you got to stick with it before you see something actually happen."

What if you've been a loyal gym junkie for a while but can't seem to shake off those stubborn final few pounds?

"That dreaded plateau – I always try to tell people, don't restrict your diet, maybe re-evaluate it. Maybe you're snacking too much. And use exercise as a bonus, not as a punishment," said owner and nutrition counselor Mary Dragon.

"If you wanted to take it up a notch, I'm going to always say lift weights."

When it comes to diet and exercise, Dragon says you can't have one without the other.

"I think we've all heard before; you can't outrun a bad diet!"

Trainers here say it can't just be a quick fix for the summer. It has to be a sustainable lifestyle change.

"Because we want to live! You're going into summer. You're going to be traveling. You want to be around the beach. But you can just stabilize it. Keep a steady workout routine, and just keep what you built. Don't let it all go just because the summer's here," Hontz said.