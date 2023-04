The recreation area in Luzerne County is closed for the season until construction is completed.

LUZERNE COUNTY, Pa. — A popular outdoor attraction in Luzerne County is closed for the season.

Seven Tubs Recreation Area in Plains Township is off-limits for most public use while it undergoes an infrastructure improvement project.

Improvements will focus on the access road, parking lot, and access to the tubs.

