Crews setting up for the circus in Luzerne County

WILKES-BARRE, Pa. — It's whimsical, it's fun, it's the circus.

Newswatch 16 found workers with the Irem Shrine Circus setting up for their annual event at the 109th Armory along Market Street.

One change to the circus this year, no elephants due to a medical emergency with the trainer.

But you can still enjoy all the tricks the circus has to offer.

Shows at the Armory in Luzerne County start Monday and run through next Sunday.

