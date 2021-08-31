Servers donate tips to woman battling leukemia

Servers at Applebee's in West Hazleton donated all of their tips to former server Malena Gallucci.

HAZLETON, Pa. — A fundraiser in Luzerne County went towards one woman's battle with leukemia.

Servers at Applebee's along Susquehanna Boulevard in West Hazleton donated all of their tips to 23-year-old Malena Gallucci, who is battling leukemia.

Malena worked at the same Applebee's in the past and is now pursuing a career in nursing.

I feel like working together we are all pretty close and Malena was always a team player, she did everything for anyone, would drop anything for everyone and we really wanted to give back to her," said Natalie Perkowski, organizer

While the dine for a cause event is over, but her friends are still raising money for Malena.