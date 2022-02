Police say the man hit a woman on Northampton Street in Wilkes-Barre and did not stop.

WILKES-BARRE, Pa. — A man will spend three to six years in prison for a hit-and-run crash in Luzerne County.

In December, Unique Jones pleaded guilty to aggravated assault by vehicle and related charges.

Police say, in February of 2021, he hit a woman on Northampton Street in Wilkes-Barre and did not stop.

US Marshalls later found Jones in North Carolina and brought him back to face charges in Luzerne County.