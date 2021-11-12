Send letters to Santa in West Wyoming

If you drive along Shoemaker Avenue in Luzerne County, you may have driven by a Santa and a big red mailbox.

WEST WYOMING, Pa. — If you or your family are trying to get in touch with Santa, there's a special place in Luzerne County you might want to visit.

On Shoemaker Avenue in West Wyoming, you will find a giant mailbox ready for good girls and boys to send their letters to Santa this holiday season.

Santa kindly requests that anyone sending a letter includes a return address so he may send back a response.

Santa is set to make a few appearances at this mailbox to receive letters in person on December 13 and 19 from 12 p.m. to 4 p.m. and December 18 from 12 p.m. to 3 p.m. in Luzerne County.