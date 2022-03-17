Senator Yudichak not seeking re-election

While Senator Yudichak does not know his plans after politics, he plans to continue serving his district until his term ends in November.

NANTICOKE, Pa. — After the state courts rejected the last-ditch appeals and the new legislative districts were officially in place.

Senator John Yudichak had to make a decision.

His 14th District seat was being moved out of northeastern Pennsylvania entirely.

And a race for another state Senate seat would likely pit him against another incumbent.

In the end, Yudichak chose retirement after 24 years in Harrisburg.

"It is time, I have four beautiful daughters, they're moving on with milestones in their own lives. I'll like to dedicate myself to them over the next several years," said Yudichak.

Senator Yudichak is the only independent in the state Senate.

He's proud of his efforts to unite politicians across the aisle.

"I've always been lucky. When I was a democrat, as an independent, in a republican caucus, I've always been able to forge good bipartisan coalitions," said Yudichak.

He chooses to focus on the positive.

"We've made great progress but there's a lot of progress to come over the next few decades. I want to play a role in that in some way to support my friends and support the good people who have always given me everything that I've always dreamed of by being their state senator," said Yudichak.

While Senator Yudichak does not know his plans after politics, he plans to continue serving his district until his term ends in November.