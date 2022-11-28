Senator John Gordner stepping down

PENNSYLVANIA, USA — Long-time State Senator John Gordner announced his resignation from the legislature effective Wednesday.
The Republican served in the State House before he was first elected to the State Senate in a special election back in 2003.
He serves Pennsylvania's 27th District, which includes a wide swath of central Pennsylvania and a few parts of Luzerne County.
Gordner released a statement saying he accepted a new opportunity but did not say exactly what he will be doing.
