Security camera images in Pittston abused dog case

PITTSTON, Pa. — Police in Luzerne County have released security camera images of a car they believe was involved in the case of an abused and abandoned dog.

The dog, named Nova by Pittston police officers, was found abandoned and emaciated last week.

The images were posted on Facebook on Monday.

NOVA NEEDS YOUR HELP! Below is two screenshots from video surveillance footage obtained of the vehicle we believe is... Posted by City of Pittston Police Department on Monday, June 14, 2021

Officers are searching for a light-colored Ford Escape, believed to be a 2008-2012 model with a sunroof and a front license plate bracket. The vehicle took off on Butler Street toward Fulton Street at approximately 4:30 a.m. on June 8.