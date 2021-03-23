Second vaccination clinic held at Hanover Area H.S.

This clinic was held to try to ensure locals had an opportunity to sign up for the vaccine.

HANOVER TOWNSHIP, Pa. — For the second time, Walmart held a COVID-19 vaccination clinic at Hanover Area High School.

One was held two weeks ago at the school, but the appointments were filled up before many locals could sign up to get their shots.

Theresa Grenewich of Nanticoke was thankful to get an appointment at this latest clinic.

"So now I'm happier now that I received it. So, it makes my day. Very, very, very happy I should say I'm really really happy," Grenewich explained.

"It was very easy we, we had to call we tried to get on a couple of different lists. We finally got on this list, and ironically, yesterday, we got a phone call, so we got to go and call and tell them that we got it today. And it was no problem, very organized. We came in and went right out there, no problem at all. We went on a computer. We saw it in the paper. We missed the first time. So we waited this was the first opportunity. So we took it out the first opportunity," said Lou Ricci of Dallas.

People leaving with their first dose of the vaccine tell Newswatch 16 they're relieved because they were frustrated with the first vaccination clinic held there.

"Well, we were all really, really mad, me and my daughter and a lot of other people from Nanticoke. We thought it was unfair for them people to be coming down from out of town and everything, and we didn't even know that we had it here. We found out that same day on the news. We called up they already filled up," said Grenewich.

"Yeah, we were kind of wondering why it was already booked before anybody found out about it. It seemed seems like soon as we went on the computer as soon as I signed the paper, went right on. What Walmart did, though, was good after they did mess up the first time around. At least they have all the local people now, and a lot of people inside are talking about. It's good to have all the local people instead of having people from out of town," said Ricci.