Searching for 'good news' in Nanticoke

In the latest search for some 'good news,' our Newswatch 16 Wyoming Valley crew went to Nanticoke.

NANTICOKE, Pa. — In our continuous search for happiness in these trying times, Newswatch 16 stopped by Sanitary Bakery and learned that it is the bakery's loyal customers who bring the staff some much-needed joy.

"They get their normal stuff but now we see they're getting extra," explained Bonnie Kowalski from the bakery. "You'll see they're buying a little bit more and they're taking it home and freezing some of it, like extra bread, and then they come back when they run out."

Turns out, the bakery supplies the joy right back.

"It's pizza day! Their pizza's great! They make homemade pizza it's delicious," said a customer.

But we found it was more than just pizza that has put smiles on faces here.

"My joy is my daughter owns rags to riches grooming salon in Kingston and she naturally can't be working and she was having a rough time of it, trying to get through to unemployment, and today she told me she finally got it and I'm so happy for her," said Joanne Webb of Hanover Township.

For others, it was something a little more simple.

"A bunny! We found a little baby bunny that comes out and hangs around and he's really, really tiny. We keep watching him and he comes out and plays all by himself," said Joanne's sister, June Jones.

"I love making music and writing songs and having a lot of downtime in the past nine weeks have definitely given me a lot of time to work on that," said Brandon Fogarty of Wilkes-Barre.

Joy was not only be found at the bakery, but it was also found throughout the neighborhood.

"Well I'm happy because it's my birthday," said Nathan Rybak.

Nathan Rybak is nine years old.

Over the weekend, he was given a birthday surprise that brought some joy to him and his mother, Rebecca.

"Well you were speechless!" explained his mom.

"Well, yes! Because I wasn't expecting it!" replied Nathan.