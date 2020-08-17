Search warrant reveals new information in homicide investigation

Bad smell coming from the house when police showed up to do a welfare check.

LARKSVILLE, Pa. — We learned new details Monday afternoon in a homicide investigation in Luzerne County.

A search warrant shows that police doing a welfare check in Larksville last week smelled a foul odor coming from a home on Shrader Street in Larksville.

During a search of the home, officers discovered a pile of laundry covering a body that had been placed inside a garbage bag.

The victim had been shot.

Police believe the victim is Patricia Walski who had been missing.

They are still looking for Richard Walski who they say could be the shooter or a victim himself.