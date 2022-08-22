Search underway for missing man in Hazle Township

LUZERNE COUNTY, Pa. — Police are searching a body of water in Luzerne County for a missing man.
They say forty-three-year-old Adrien Hachey went camping with his family along Mount Pleasant Lane in Hazle Township Sunday near the Humboldt Industrial Park.
Sometime between 1 a.m. and 10:30 a.m., Hachey left his family and hasn't been seen since.
The investigation into Hachey's disappearance is still ongoing.
Anyone with information is asked to contact Pennsylvania State Police-Hazleton Barracks at (570) 459-3890.
