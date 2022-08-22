x
Luzerne County

Search underway for missing man in Hazle Township

State police say Adrien Hachey was last seen Saturday night camping with his family along Mount Pleasant Lane in Hazle Township.
Credit: WNEP

LUZERNE COUNTY, Pa. — Police are searching a body of water in Luzerne County for a missing man.

They say forty-three-year-old Adrien Hachey went camping with his family along Mount Pleasant Lane in Hazle Township Sunday near the Humboldt Industrial Park.

Sometime between 1 a.m. and 10:30 a.m., Hachey left his family and hasn't been seen since.

The investigation into Hachey's disappearance is still ongoing.

Anyone with information is asked to contact Pennsylvania State Police-Hazleton Barracks at (570) 459-3890.

