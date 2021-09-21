Search is on for vandals in Luzerne County

This isn't the first time ATVs have run through the soccer fields in Hanover Township.

HANOVER TOWNSHIP, Pa. — A soccer field, owned by the Earth Conservancy, was torn up by ATVs over the weekend.

Hanover area youth soccer uses this field to practice and play.

More than 150 kids are on the team, and parents are usually here four days a week.

They say this is incredibly frustrating because this is the second time ATVs have run through the field in four years.

Kids will be able to play and practice at fields nearby.

But parents are still wondering why someone would destroy something that's used by so many people.