Andrew Evans, 19, was last seen in the Kingston/Edwardsville area on Tuesday.

LUZERNE COUNTY, Pa. — Police in Luzerne County are looking for a missing teen who may be at risk.

Andrew Evans, 19, was last seen in the Kingston/Edwardsville area on Tuesday.

Authorities say Evans is diagnosed with autism, ADHD, and aggressive disorder. They don't believe he has his necessary prescription medication.

Police say he carries a Captain America doll with him for security.