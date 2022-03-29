Search for Luzerne County manager continues

County Council met earlier Tuesday evening to vote on the position, but none of the candidates received the votes needed to get the spot.

LUZERNE COUNTY, Pa. — Take two at picking a Luzerne County manager did not go as planned.

None of the nominees hit the seven votes needed to get the job, meaning no one was elected for the position.

"Tonight you chose between the status quo and a change that the voters of Luzerne County overwhelmingly want and deserve," said Greg Brannan, Wright Township.

Three finalists were up for a vote before the County Council.

Randy Robertson was the front runner but came up short by one with six votes.

Romilda Crocamo received five. Crocamo has been acting manager since former Luzerne County Manager David Pedri quit over the summer.

County Chairwoman Kendra Radle says she will remain in the position, for now.

"This has never happened before under the charter or in the county. We have to just work to figure out how we are going to get the next county manager. Whether that be a new search committee, start from the beginning, who we are going to keep as interim, if the interim manager right now will stay as interim," said Kendra Radle, Luzerne County Council.

Luzerne County Council tried their hand at filling the spot last week, but couldn't agree on taking a vote.

While the County Council runs the county, the county manager handles day-to-day operations and money, while also supervising workers outside of the court system.

Residents of Luzerne County say a lot of time and money was spent to fill this position, only to end up here again, "I get it the fact that it requires seven in our charter, but we are up to about 30,000 dollars in the county to do the search flying people in," said one resident.

Luzerne County Council plans to meet next month to discuss the next steps.