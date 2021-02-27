Scouts gather for winter fun in Luzerne County

The winter fun day had a galaxy and space theme this year.

LUZERNE COUNTY, Pa. — Scouts from across Luzerne County gathered at Kirby Park on Saturday for a winter tradition.

The older scouts put together all kinds of activities for cub scouts at the organization's winter fun day.

The event had a galaxy and space theme this year. Kids participated in games, relay races, and were even able to shoot off bottle rockets.

Organizers say this event was a great opportunity to get the kids together safely outside.

"It's a very enjoyable experience for them cause they get to have fun in the show! They get to be with their friends and their troops, and just have a good time overall," said Logan Bryan of Duryea.