Crews called to Wilkes-Barre fire

The place on Scott Street caught fire Monday afternoon. More than a dozen tenants were driven out.

WILKES-BARRE, Pa. — Firefighters battled smoke and icy conditions at the scene of an apartment fire in Wilkes-Barre.

The fire started before 2 p.m. Monday in the place on Scott Street.

"The firefighters got here and found heavy fire shooting out the second floor," Wilkes-Barre Fire Chief Jay Delaney said.

The fire continued to burn the top areas of the building while firefighters continued to go inside and try to put it out.

"It's an hour and 20 minutes into the fire. It was extremely difficult for the firefighters on the second floor to get a hole cut to the third floor to get to the seat of the fire. They just did an amazing job. They fought the fire for 45 minutes and still had to get through and get a full cut to get them to see to the fire, and they did it. They were tired, but they just did an amazing job. The majority of the fire is out now. We're just doing some overhaul," said the chief.

The chief says remodeling in this building made it more difficult, and the cause is still under investigation.

More than a dozen people are left with nothing, and some pets are still unaccounted for.

"There's five total units. Our last count, we had 14 displaced," said Wilkes-Barre Deputy Chief Alan Klapat.

The deputy fire chief said those 14 people lost everything. The Red Cross is helping them, but Parsons Primitive Methodist church has set up a shelter for them to stay in the meantime.