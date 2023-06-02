Wilkes-Barre/Scranton Penguins gear up for sale

Newswatch 16's Emily Kress shows us what hockey fans can get their hands on this weekend.

WILKES-BARRE, Pa. — The sights inside the locker room at the Toyota Sports Complex are a hockey lover's dream.

The Wilkes-Barre/Scranton Penguins are putting lots of items up for sale.

"This is quite popular, we typically get folks lining up at 6 am; last year, we had customers come the day before just to be ready to be the first ones here at the sale," said head equipment manager Jared Mycyk.

The Wilkes-Barre Scranton Penguins are gearing up for a new season's worth of gear, so they need to make some room.

They're selling everything from sticks, helmets, skates, and other equipment at a discount for local hockey players.

"Here in the Wilkes-Barre Scranton area, there's really not an option for adult men's league players or older youth players to buy equipment. We're able to sell our used equipment that our professional players can no longer use on the ice," said Mycyk.

Along with the gear, the team is selling memorabilia like photos, game pucks, team-issued jerseys, and other apparel.

Officials with the team say fans can only shop in person. Many of them come from a distance.

"We have collectors coming down from Canada. We have messages from people asking what we have available of a certain product because they will personally come or they will send someone on their behalf," said Mycyk.

The locker room sale runs Saturday and Sunday at the complex on Coal Street.