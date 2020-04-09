School supplies up for grabs to benefit Luzerne County church

Moving River Ministries Church in Nanticoke sold books, bookshelves, chairs and desks to help raise money for a new roof.

NANTICOKE, Pa. — A church in Luzerne County is raising money to fix the roof and helping people find some school supplies.

Moving River Ministries Church in Nanticoke was selling donated books, bookshelves, chairs and desks.

The money will go towards a new roof for the church on Roberts Street.

With many kids completing some or all of their school work from home this year, desks were the hot item people were looking for.

"In case school if they go back to home schooling for a little bit, right now they're going five days a week, but if they go back to home schooling that way they can use it at home," said Brandon Rollins.