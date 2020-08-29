School supply sale helps repair damaged church in Luzerne County

Families got a sweet deal on school supplies at a fundraiser Saturday in Nanticoke while also helping out a local church.

A realtor wanted to clear out an old elementary school and a church needed to raise money for a new roof that was damaged in a storm.

They joined forces and held a sale at the school Saturday offering everything that was left behind when the school closed including books, computer equipment, and even desks.

People were asked to make a cash donation of any amount they chose.

The church's pastor says it was good timing.

"It was like the perfect storm. Because of COVID-19 and all the restrictions and so many parents now with the decision to educate their kids from home, cyber school is at an all-time high demand," said Pastor Adam Mcgahee.