Area business hands out school supplies

WYOMING, Pa. — A small business owner in Luzerne County wanted to help make sure kids in her community have what they need to head back to school this fall.

Bridgette Cooper owns Yum Yum Boutique in Wyoming.

Today at the shop along Wyoming Avenue she offered up free supplies for families in need such as pencils, crayons, notebooks, and other necessities for children to be successful this school year.

"I'm a new business owner. I just opened my boutique in July. So I just want to give back to the community because since I've been open, the community's been very nice to me. So, I'm giving back school supplies for the kids that are going back to school," said Bridgette Cooper.