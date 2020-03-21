School damaged by winds

LUZERNE COUNTY, Pa. — Strong winds are being blamed for why part of a school's roof is destroyed in Luzerne County. It happened some time around 6 Friday evening at Valley Elementary Middle School in Sugarloaf Township. The roof covering a classroom sustained some damage, but the bulk of the damage is over a maintenance area. The roof is peeled back making the sky visible in that section. The National Weather Service at Binghamton reported wind gusts of roughly 40 miles per hour at the time. Like all schools in the state, Valley Elementary has been closed since March 16th and is scheduled to be closed through at least March 27th. According to the district's website, the school is one of a few in the area being used to provide lunch to students while schools are closed. At this point it is unknown how or if the damage to the roof will affect that schedule.