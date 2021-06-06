School band performs end-of-year concert in Luzerne County

A school band finally got a chance to play together in Luzerne County.

EXETER, Pa. — The Wyoming Area Catholic School band came together to perform their year-end concert on Sunday.

The band has been practicing virtually all year due to COVID-19, which made rehearsals tricky.

"Practicing online, it was definitely a challenge because you couldn't play together since Zoom would always cut out. So I think that was one of our biggest issues," said eighth-grader Zachary Schultz.