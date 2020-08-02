Students show off their math skills at a competition

Students got to show off their math skills at a competition.
Scholars gathered at Wyoming Valley West Middle School to take part in the 2020 Math Counts Competition.
Students compete in different rounds including a speed round and a team round.
Organizers say 120 students from 12 different schools took part in the tournament.
"What's nice about it is it gives them an opportunity to showcase their skills at a competition event," said Richard Kresge. "You know, similar to a basketball game or football game. This is an academic event for them."
The winners will go on to the state championships later this year.