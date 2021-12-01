Scavenger hunt to promote small business in Luzerne County

Shoppers will have the chance to win prizes at locations in the Back Mountain.

LUZERNE COUNTY, Pa. — From Skycam 16, you can see a snow-covered business district of Luzerne County's Back Mountain. This holiday season, the community service organization Your Dash 365 is looking at it more like a treasure map.

"Wanted to do something to bring the community together as well as help local shop owners, especially with last year with the COVID and a lot of things being shut down and people at home, so we decided let's do a little scavenger hunt," explained Marian Deangelis of Your Dash 365.

The first clue can be found at Your Dash 365's Facebook page, but they said it's okay that we give you a head start.

"You know, I don't even know who the other three stores are. So I can't give away those clues. I can give away my clues, though," said Mickey Button.

Mickey's Crafts and More along Memorial Highway is the first stop. There are four in all.

Each stop is doing its own raffle for shoppers who stop by, then you take your card and stop at all four places.

"Have that stamped at all four locations. You can win a Grand Prize before Christmas of a $100 Visa gift card to help you out for the holidays," explained Deangelis.

Clues for the locations will be given out on the different shops' Facebook pages or in-person, depending on the time. At Mickey's, it's already seeing heavy interest.

"I don't know, during the pandemic, we haven't had very much fun," said Karen Haller of Dallas. "So here I am to have some fun. I'm going to go around and try to do all of it and participate and see, love people and see what should the shops have to offer."

"Yes, mine and the other three, and even if they want to get out, and they see another shop along the way on their scavenger hunt with us. You know it gets people out. It gets people in the community, and it's just a great thing," added Button.