Greater Pittston Santa Squad in need of help

Newswatch 16's Chelsea Strub shows us what the people behind the Greater Pittston Santa Squad are up to this year and how you can help.

PITTSTON, Pa. — Paw Patrol, Play-Doh, and warm puffy coats are some of the things that area children in need will find this Christmas under the tree, thanks to the work of the Greater Pittston Santa Squad.

"It is a pure labor of love. People say, 'What is the Santa Squad all about?' I pretty much say very, very simple: Toys for children at Christmas," said Gary Worosilla, an executive officer with the Santa Squad.

The nonprofit works with area organizations to identify children in need and collects items for their wish lists through dropboxes, donations, or community partnerships.

Despite hardships faced by many, founder Tony Marranca says the effort has grown since he started it in 2018.

"We've gone from 500 toys in 2018 to last year collecting 7,500 toys and helping approximately 1,200 kids in the valley," Marranca said.

And there's a lot more to this than just collecting toys inside an old gymnasium in Pittston. All the toys must be accounted for, assembled, bagged up, and distributed to those 1,200 kids.

"I think our signup is 40 percent higher than it was last year for the Wyoming Area and Pittston Area school districts," Marranca said.

But support has increased as well.

"People have been super generous. Like I said, of all of our tags, we probably had 95 percent handed out, so people have definitely risen to the occasion."

By Thanksgiving, the gymnasium will be filled with toys, and if you still want to help out, they say the biggest need they have is for older kids.

"Maybe an affordable drone — $30 or $40 drone — body wash, kids' jewelry, makeup for the girls. They seem to be the ones. Everyone likes shopping for a teddy bear or Barbies, but sometimes the older kids get left behind a little bit, so if there's one thing we're in need of, that would be it," Marranca said.

If you want to help out, you can find a link to more information here, or you can attend the organization's annual football game this Sunday.