Santa Squad goes above and beyond

Early this year, Newswatch 16 introduced you to the Greater Pittston Santa Squad, a group that collects toys for children in need in Luzerne County.

PITTSTON, Pa. — A quick scroll through the Greater Pittston Santa Squad's Facebook page shows you the team of volunteers collecting toys for children in need were very busy this month.

"I would nominate them for any award that they could receive. They've earned it. They deserve it," said Joseph Long from Jenkins Township.

Organizers with the squad tell Newswatch 16 they were able to help more than 1,100 children this year, with more than 7,000 toys collected.

Long is with a group that donates to the cause, but he says their efforts are too impressive to ignore.

"I would say as you're seeing all the stuff going out, it's breathtaking and awesome to see what these guys have established. The guys and girls have established in the Greater Pittston area."

But he says he's seen firsthand the squad's help extends past that.

"They're just reaching out to make sure that kids have a great Christmas, and it has stretched out. You know I work at Northwest Area, and we've had a family that just recently had some tragedies, and I reached out to the Santa Squad, and they were more than willing to help us out with this family and the children of this family."

That family was the one left with nothing after a fire on Main Street in Shickshinny earlier this month.

"They've also helped us out with a couple other families that we've been involved with. And I said that I wanted to pen a letter to both you know, the news media, our local newspapers because I just think what they're doing is creating hope and a time that a lot of people have are hopeless and putting smiles on faces is what it's all about at this time of year."

The first of a massive of 2 part delivery of toys and essential needs for the battered womens shelter in Pittston. Today... Posted by Greater Pittston Santa Squad on Saturday, December 18, 2021