Santa Paws is coming to town in Luzerne County

KINGSTON, Pa. — Santa Paws came to town on Sunday and stopped by Three Dog Bakery along Wyoming Avenue in Kingston to visit some furry friends.

"It's really nice to have the community come out and support us it's nice to see all the dogs a lot of our Blue Chip alumni come out so it's really nice and it's just nice to see that the community supports us," said Emma Ripka with Blue Chip Animal Refuge.