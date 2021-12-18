Santa Claus visits Wilkes-Barre

The Mayor of Wilkes-Barre and his staff at city hall pulled some strings to have the big man in red make a last-minute stop in Wilkes-Barre.

WILKES-BARRE, Pa. — You better not shout - there's no reason to cry.

Someone came to town a week early.

Taking requests from children in Wilkes-Barre's Public Square - a last-minute item on Santa Claus's list.

"I'm going to get a Thomas and Friends superstation. And I'm getting a racecar!" said Aazah Jackson and Amari Watson.

Toys and puppies were popular requests, but young Yamaris from Wilkes-Barre wasn't thinking of herself when she sat on Santa's lap.

"So I can practice doing nails so I can help my mom pay the rent," said Yamaris.

Each child was given a free framed picture of their meeting with the big guy - something Wilkes-Barre Mayor George Brown considers the city's gift to its residents.

"The main thing that you see today is children smiling, seeing Santa Claus, and hoping that he comes to their house next week. But, we just want to do something special for the kids today," said Mayor Brown of Wilkes-Barre.

Wilkes-Barre's police and firefighters were also on hand, giving out gift bags and free hot chocolate. Rain couldn't dampen the Christmas spirit on Saturday.

"This is the nice part of being the mayor, being able to do these things for the residents and the little children that we see here today," said Mayor Brown.