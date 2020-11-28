Santa brings gifts drive-thru style in Plains Township

Organizers say Santa brought 400 stockings for his visit to Luzerne County.

Christmas is officially underway in Luzerne County and it all started with a visit from Santa on Saturday morning.

He was escorted by police cars and fire trucks as he visited several neighborhoods in Plains Township.

Santa brought along some early Christmas gifts as well.

The gifts were distributed drive-thru style at the Plains Lions Pavillion in the Plains Township Municipal Park.

Hundreds of kids came out to the park to receive a stocking in their vehicles.

Santa's visit was coordinated by the Plains Lions Club.

"All of the members wanted to do this, we brought it to the club to see if they still wanted to do it with these trying times. It means alot that were doing something at least instead of nothin!" said Coordinator Rob Sax.